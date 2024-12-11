Newport Performing Arts Center celebrates reopening after backstage renovations

Community members are invited to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Newport Performing Arts Center on Dec. 14.

It caps a decade-long effort to expand and improve the facility.

The venue has been gradually making improvements for years - upgrading its lobby, HVAC system and sound equipment.

The last step of the seven phase renovation project wrapped up this fall, said Jason Holland, executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, which operates the Newport Performing Arts Center and the Newport Visual Arts Center. The theater has doubled the number of dressing rooms, adding a greenroom as well as a rehearsal space.

"We could really not do as much when we had limited backstage space,” Holland said. “But now that this project is complete, what you'll see is more variety, and more performances and more community gatherings."

He said the additional space will allow the organization to bring in more performances and showcase more local artists.

Organizers had hoped to finish the improvements sooner, said Holland. But the pandemic, as well as the rapidly rising cost of materials, delayed the project.

The improvements were paid with the “Entertain the Future!” capital campaign, which received funds from the state, the City of Newport, as well as the community.

The public can tour the new backstage area at a free celebration on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon. The Performing Arts Center is located at 777 W. Olive St. in Newport.

