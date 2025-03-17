Shelton McMurphey Johnson House showcases 7 decades of Eugene Emeralds baseball

This year marks the 70th season for the Eugene Emeralds, and a local museum is featuring the long history of baseball in the city.

Leah Murray is the Executive Director of the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House at the base of Skinner Butte. She said it was fun to put together the exhibit with the Emeralds, though it’s bittersweet to be highlighting the team. “We want to recognize that they are a very important, impactful part of our community," she told KLCC, "whether they're just here for the next season or whether they find a way to stay.”

The Emeralds have said they’ll play at PK Park at least through this season and next, but the stadium no longer meets minor league baseball’s standards, and Eugene voters turned down a measure that would have funded a new stadium at the fairgrounds.

Karen Richards / KLCC Murray said replica jerseys from 1955, 1985, 1993 and 2010 are on display.

Murray pointed out some of the items on display, including four replica jerseys and a timeline, adding, “The first team was the Eugene Blues, over here in 1908.” She said the Eugene Larks played at Bethel Park in the early 1950s, before the Emeralds were established in 1955.

The exhibit continues in several rooms of the historic home, with areas featuring baseball music, food, and memorabilia.

Murray said in April, the museum is hosting a “Get Inside Sluggo” event in which visitors will be able to try on the team mascot costume.

The Ems season starts April 4 in Hillsboro. The first home game is Wednesday, April 9 against Tri-City.

The "Home Sweet Home Run" exhibit will be open at the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House through June.

