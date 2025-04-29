Stitch by stitch: Pioneer Quilters celebrate milestone

Fifty years ago, a group of women in Eugene turned their love of quilting into something bigger: a space for creativity, connection, and tradition.

Today, the Pioneer Quilters are still at it, needle in hand, stories flowing, and stitches connecting generations.

This spring, they’re celebrating their golden anniversary with a public showcase on May 2 and 3. The event honors the group's founding members and offers the community a peek at several of their handcrafted quilts, each woven with memory and meaning.

Susan Mondon, a current member of the group, chronicles its history and ongoing projects on the Pioneer Quilters blog. In an April entry, she reflects on the foundational role of Louise Rickabaugh-Smith.

“Louise Smith was one of the founding members and a major organizer of our group,” Mondon writes. “She was terrific not only at quilting, but also at documenting our history.”

One of Louise’s most cherished pieces, an intricate purple friendship quilt stitched together by original members, still stands as a testament to those early days. It will be a centerpiece at the anniversary celebration.

“This is a friendship quilt," said Sandy Watkinson. "Each member made a block and contributed it to her, and she put them all together. Her favorite color, as you might guess, was purple. She was just an amazing quilter, and mentored many, many younger women.”

That spirit of friendship, stitched into every square, continues today.

A mix of skill and friendship

On Wednesdays, the sanctuary of a church in northeast Eugene is transformed into something of a sacred sewing circle. Natural light spills in through tall windows as members gather around three traditional quilting frames, each one surrounded by women stitching by hand. They share stories, advice, and encouragement as they work together on three quilts at a time, each belonging to a member whose name is next on the waiting list.

Right now, the quilts under the needle belong to Judy Planchon, Robin Fouquette, and Barbara Gruanell.

Fouquette, the club’s current president, says hand quilting isn't just about making something beautiful: It’s about preserving a skill.

“The idea of our club is to promote hand quilting and hand crafts, and to just let people know, this is what it takes, this is how you do it," Fouquette said. "You can easily go buy a blanket. But there’s something special about having a handmade thing, and there’s something special about people who spend a lot of time honing their craft.”

The group's president laughed and added: “I’m such a snot about it … we sleep with quilts in my house. I won’t let a comforter in my house!”

That passionate spirit and genuine enthusiasm have a way of pulling people in.

“You spend a few weeks and then suddenly you want to be here every week," Fouquette said. "Because of the companionship, and because it’s very exciting to see the progress on the quilts."

Judy Planchon, who joined the group five years ago, remembers how intimidated she felt when she first started quilting.

“This is something I never even dreamed I would do," Planchon said. "Someone told me to take a class, and I got hooked on quilting! This is a very special group. Everybody has been so friendly and so helpful and encouraging me.”

That sense of support runs deep within the group, especially for beginners. Longtime member Lisa Ponder remembers how fear held her back, until a shift in perspective changed everything.

“I grew up with quilters in my family, but thought I couldn’t quilt," Ponder said. "I’d look at my grandma’s quilts and think, I can’t do that—so I wouldn’t even start. Then one day I realized that my grandmother had an occasion in her life where she took her first stitch, and I can’t compare my first stitch to her stitches after 80 years. She had to start somewhere. So I thought, 'I can do it, too. I can make my first stitch.'”

Fouquette agrees. Her advice to aspiring quilters? Start small and don’t stress over perfection.

“Basically, don’t be afraid to cut your fabric into little squares,” she said. “You buy a piece of fabric and it’s gorgeous and then you look at it and think, I’m going to ruin this. But if you just start cutting it into squares, then you can make a quilt pretty quick!”

Fouquette urged beginners to avoid the trap of worrying about whether their project is perfect.

"Make an imperfect piece—it’s fine,” she said. “Especially when you give it as a gift, people are overwhelmed to get a handmade piece. It’s an heirloom.”

For Phillis Hurt, who has been with the group for just over three years, quilting is about much more than fabric and thread—it’s about human connection.

“The Pioneer Quilters have been here a long time, trying to keep the art of hand quilting and fabric arts alive," Hurt said. "And what I have experienced is the art of community. I have never met a more generous, kind group of women, ever! When you have things going on in your life, they are a part of it, and they want to know what they can do to help. They’re generous with their equipment, their tips, their skills, and their fabric. It’s just so great."

An invitation to the next generation

That thread of connection will run through the anniversary celebration, where members will display their handmade pieces.

“We are so welcoming and hopeful that we will get people in their 20s and 30s learning this skill and keeping it alive," said Lisa Ponder, one of the group's organizers. "Yes, we stitch quilts, but the best part is sitting around the frame talking. So check us out, talk to us at the show, and we can tell you more.”

As they look ahead to the next 50 years, the Pioneer Quilters remain dedicated to both their craft and their community.

For them, it’s never just been about the quilts. It’s about the laughter, the encouragement, and the steady hands that keep stitching, week after week, year after year.

The 50th Celebration show will be at held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Eugene, 1050 E. 23rd Ave, on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find out more about the Pioneer Quilters, check out their blog at: https://pioneerquiltersquiltshow.blogspot.com/

