Eugene expo to celebrate neurodivergent voices through art and performance

A new art expo in Eugene is celebrating neurodivergent expression, with accessibility at its core.

The first-ever Eugene Neurodivergent Art and Performance Expo takes place Friday at the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene.

The free, all-ages event will feature over 80 artists, performers, food vendors, and interactive art spaces—all centered on uplifting neurodivergent voices.

“It’s kind of celebrating neurodivergence and neurodivergent expression,” said composer and event organizer Kevin Kopsco. “Our community really deserves it—to have a focus on it—because people are really scared to express that they’re neurodivergent in the workplace because then people look at them differently."

Kopsco previously started Eugene Neurodivergent Support, a group dedicated to fostering connections and network within the community. They said the club was formed as a safe space for all neurodivergent people to feel validated in their experiences.

“Neurodivergent folk seem to be scattered and few and far between,” Kopsco said. "So I wanted people to be able to build a community. It was really about finding my tribe.”

Kopsco said accessibility will be the central focus of Friday’s event. There’s no cost to attend or vend, and donations will go toward supporting the performers. The artists represent a wide range of identities and experiences, from dancers and poets to circus performers and visual artists.

According to Kospco, the expo also reflects a broader mission of building solidarity and visibility at a time when many neurodivergent people, especially those at the intersections of other marginalized identities, face growing challenges.

“I think the public will enjoy the very vast menagerie of colors that exists within the neurodivergent community,” they said. “It’s also a ‘let’s see who’s here with us in community,’ like a getting-to-know-each-other kind of thing.”

The event takes place Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.