Eugene festival celebrates Scottish heritage with kilts, clans and a knighting ceremony

The Eugene Scottish Festival will return this weekend with a blend of history, performance, and family fun.

Now in its 23rd year, the festival features Highland Games demonstrations, traditional music and dance, clan history booths, authentic Scottish food, and a knighting ceremony hosted by a reenactor portraying Mary, Queen of Scots.

Dee Marie / Eugene Scottish Festival Joel Dougall and Roy Wright in their kilts for last year's Scottish Festival.

Organizer Joel Dougall said it’s all part of an effort to create a welcoming space where people of all backgrounds can learn about and experience Scottish culture.

“Our charter is specifically sharing or teaching or making aware of the Scottish history and culture,” Dougall said. “So people experience a bit of Scotland here in Eugene. Maybe gain a little appreciation for it, cause there’s a lot of immigrants from Scotland.”

Dougall is quick to emphasize that the festival is family-friendly and inclusive, pushing back against the idea that cultural pride has to come at someone else’s expense.

“It’s important to learn history and the mistakes made too,” he said. “You can celebrate it, but not like ‘oh we’re the greatest culture blah blah.’ I had someone ask me on Facebook if it’s a safe space, and that kind of made me sad. So I want to be sure that people understand that it is a safe place. Just come have fun, family fun.”

Dougall got involved with the festival after being diagnosed with a brain tumor 13 years ago. He said reconnecting with his heritage, especially through the Highland Games, became part of his recovery.

“I used to go to the Portland Highland Games as a kid. I’d watch the throwers and think, ‘Oh, that’s really cool.’ I didn’t know there were amateur ones,” he said. “Then I found out through Facebook that I could participate. So I became impassioned, and thought this is how I’m going to get back to health.”

This year’s festivities will include a sheepherding demonstration, performances by the Katy Jane Band, and traditional Highland and Scottish country dancing. Also, a long-standing favorite: the dog parade, where attendees are encouraged to dress up their pups.

“I love it, everybody loves bringing their dogs,” Dougall said. “It’s why I keep the Scotty dog as our emblem or logo, it’s what keeps us unique.”

The Eugene Scottish Festival takes place Saturday at the Irving Grange, 1011 Irvington Dr.

Tickets are $7 for general admission, $5 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Parking is $5, with proceeds benefiting the North Eugene High School girls’ tennis team.

