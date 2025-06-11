Eugene museum hosts traveling exhibit about one of the first Black Oregon homesteaders

One of Oregon’s first Black homesteaders, Letitia Carson, is the subject of a traveling exhibit now on display at the Shelton McMurphy Johnson House in Eugene. Oregon Black Pioneers , the historical society behind the traveling exhibit, says it is important to keep stories like hers alive.

Letitia Carson was a 19th century emancipated farmer who settled in Oregon. After her white partner, David Carson, passed away, the county appointed their neighbor to administer their estate since David Carson did not leave a will behind.

The neighbor named David Carson’s living relatives outside of Oregon as inheritors, but did not register Letita Carson or her children.

As a result, Letitia Carson and her family were kicked out of their homestead. Eventually, they moved to Douglas County, and Letitia Carson successfully sued the neighbor twice for some compensation, but was not able to secure her land back.

In 1862, she became the first Black person to secure a claim under the Homestead Act, a Civil War act granting 160 acres of land to citizens who did not bear arms against the U.S. government.

“It's really important for us to highlight these stories whenever we're able to find them, so that we can keep that history alive, especially when history like this is currently under attack,” said Mariah Rocker, the exhibits manager for Oregon Black Pioneers.

Rocker said Letitia Carson’s story had gone relatively unnoticed for years. It resurfaced after Zachary Stocks , the executive director at Oregon Black Pioneers, came across a document that mentioned her lawsuit, and went through meticulous digging and document-hunting to find more traces of her.

Although there are no photographs of Carson, Rocker said people who visit the exhibit still see themselves in her.

“I find it incredible that we're able to share her story and see people resonate with it without a photograph,” said Rocker. “I feel like you kind of often need to see someone to really empathize with their story.”

The exhibits manager hopes people continue to see parts of themselves in the story of Letitia Carson.

“She really, in a sense, embodies the American dream of coming from truly nothing, and being able and taking advantage of those opportunities in Oregon to build a better life for herself,” said Rocker.