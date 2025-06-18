Albany celebrates Juneteenth with fun and educational activities

The Linn Benton NAACP will host its annual Juneteenth celebration this Saturday, bringing an afternoon of food, music, and activities to the Linn-Benton Community College courtyard.

The event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, marking the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom.

KLCC JoAnn Miller, chair of this year's Linn Benton NAACP Juneteenth Celebration.

JoAnn Miller, chair of this year’s celebration, said it’s a time to reflect on that history and celebrate with the community.

“It recognizes the end of slavery in our nation as a whole,” she said. “But it’s mainly about family and community coming together, supporting and celebrating the freedom that we all experience in this country.”

In addition to face-painting, line-dancing, and games, a keynote speaker will address student success and engagement in the African American community.

“One of the things that we recognize as the branch, through our various assessments that have happened, was student success for African American youth was low,” she said. “The Keynote speaker, Michael A. Johnson, is going to speak at both the parent and community level to really engage people.”

This year’s theme is “Past, Present, and Future: Why We Are Here,” and Miller said attendees will have the chance to contribute to a community art board expressing what Juneteenth means to them.

“All kinds of activities that people can do, hands-on and engaging, lots of fun, as well as educational,” she said. “We’ll have all kinds of information available to those who haven’t had the background and knowledge about why we celebrate Juneteenth, because it really truly is a celebration.”

The celebration runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.