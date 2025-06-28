Eugene celebrates Pride with march and festival

A new location did not dampen the enthusiasm for Eugene's annual Pride festival on Saturday. Due to concerns about both security and accessibility, organizers moved this year's festival from its longtime location of Alton Baker Park to the Lane Events Center.

The day began with a rally in Kesey Square. The Register-Guard reports that a handful of hecklers were on scene, but that the event continued without incident.

Following several speeches, attendees marched on a pre-planned route through downtown Eugene to the Lane Events Center, where the bulk of the day's events were planned. The festival featured nearly 300 vendors and a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, including several performance stages.

