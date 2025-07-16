Striking gold again: Bohemia Mining Days celebrates 66 years in Cottage Grove

Bohemia Mining Days returns to Cottage Grove this week for its 66th year to celebrate the region’s Gold Rush-era history. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday and features live music, historical demonstrations, contests, and a parade.

The event almost didn’t happen last year, after the longtime organizing group dissolved. Now, a new nonprofit, Spirit of Bohemia Mining Days, has stepped in to keep it alive.

“We just put together a festival as fast as we could last year,” said Matthew Hewlett, the group’s executive director. “Then we incorporated as a 501(c)(3) late in 2024 and were able to establish funding through the Woodard Family Foundation–a very generous grant to establish the executive director position.”

The organization is focused on expanding the festival beyond its annual celebration. They work year-round to get the community and younger generations involved through education and volunteer work.

“We are trying to get the youth involved and interested in our history and our town at a younger age,” he said. “My goal is to create a platform where kids gain an interest in anything, whether it be the museums, the historical society, or charitable efforts here in Cottage Grove and the surrounding area.”

This year’s theme is “Striking Gold: A Legacy Reignited.” The festival will include blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations, Native American education led by Kalapuya Elders, a kid-zone, a pie-eating contest, and gold panning hosted by The Bohemia Mine Owners Association.

“It’s about striking gold, but we’re also reigniting what Bohemia Mining Days is supposed to be, we’re really bringing it back to its roots,” Hewlett said. “It’s something worth celebrating. The whole concept of the festival is to promote the area and our heritage because honestly, it’s cool, the American cowboy culture built what a lot of America is today.”

The Grand Miners Parade takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. Other contests include a costume competition and a beard and mustache contest.

“This year, Bohemia Mining Days is going to look a lot different than it ever has, in a better way,” Hewlett said. “75 percent of our vendors have committed to dressing up and decorating their booth, which is going to insanely increase the ambiance and atmosphere of what the festival is.”

Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress in clothing inspired by the late 1800s. Bohemia Mining Days runs Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Coiner Park.

