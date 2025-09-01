Springfield’s Stormwater Team celebrates tenth anniversary of creating art with a message

Outside of Guy Lee Elementary School in Springfield, a team of workers is hard at work. Using a blowtorch, they're installing a 50-foot mural by melding it onto the sidewalk.

The mural is made from thermoplastic, the same material used to draw lines on roads and sidewalks. Upstream Art, the agency behind the mural, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and chose this material for its longevity.

“This mural is an abstract mural. It's designed explicitly to be bright and fun and engaging. Being out in front of Guy Lee elementary, we wanted something that the kids could interact with and engage with,” said Peter Jaeger, the Environmental Services Technician for the city of Springfield.

Upstream Art is an agency of the City of Springfield Stormwater Team that raises awareness about water pollution and and local water quality through art.

Designed by local artist Rae Matagora, this specific mural is also raising awareness about how the water that enters waterways from hard surfaces like streets and roads do not get any treatment, impacting the fish that live in the waterways.

Jaeger said the mural’s location and art is a great way to teach children and adults about the importance of water.

“Water is the most precious, precious resource that we have on the planet. And so anything that we can do to protect those things, not only for our health, but also for recreation and for the ability to just take advantage of all the resources that we have.” said Jaeger. “To ensure that we have safe rivers for future generations, [that’s] really our goal.”

