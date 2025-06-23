Four bike self-repair stations now available to use in Springfield

Four new self-service bike repair stations are now available at Willamalane’s recreation centers in Springfield.

The stations are located at Bob Keefer Center, Splash At Lively Park, Willamalane Adult Activity Center, and Willamalane Park Swim Center.

They are free to use and have a bike pump, rack, and tools for fixing common bike problems like a flat tire or brakes. Each station also has a kiosk with information about bike routes and tips on how to take a bike on a bus.

The stations are made available through a grant from the Lane Transit District.

Kenny Weigandt, the community engagement director for Willamalane Park and Recreation, hopes the stations will motivate more people to use their bikes.

“It increases visitation to parks, paths and trails, and it also gets more cars off the road,” said Weingandt. “And LTD [Lane Transit District] especially wants to encourage mobile transportation of all kinds.”

According to Weigandt, LTD and Willamalane chose these specific recreational centers because they receive a lot of foot traffic year-round and are meeting hubs for people in Springfield.