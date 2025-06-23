© 2025 KLCC

Four bike self-repair stations now available to use in Springfield

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:12 AM PDT
LTD Bike Station at Splash
Image courtesy of Willamalane Park and Recreation
LTD Bike Station at Splash

Four new self-service bike repair stations are now available at Willamalane’s recreation centers in Springfield.

The stations are located at Bob Keefer Center, Splash At Lively Park, Willamalane Adult Activity Center, and Willamalane Park Swim Center.

They are free to use and have a bike pump, rack, and tools for fixing common bike problems like a flat tire or brakes. Each station also has a kiosk with information about bike routes and tips on how to take a bike on a bus.

The stations are made available through a grant from the Lane Transit District.

Kenny Weigandt, the community engagement director for Willamalane Park and Recreation, hopes the stations will motivate more people to use their bikes.

“It increases visitation to parks, paths and trails, and it also gets more cars off the road,” said Weingandt. “And LTD [Lane Transit District] especially wants to encourage mobile transportation of all kinds.”

According to Weigandt, LTD and Willamalane chose these specific recreational centers because they receive a lot of foot traffic year-round and are meeting hubs for people in Springfield.
Tags
Transportation Willamalane Parks and Recreation DistrictSpringfieldrecreation centerbicycles
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
