Springfield street renamed in honor of Ukrainian community

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:50 PM PDT
Kyiv Street in Springfield.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A special blue-and-yellow sign, the flag colors of Ukraine, marks Kyiv Street in Springfield.

A street in Springfield has been renamed in honor of the local Ukrainian community.

Last month, the city agreed to rename a block in a residential neighborhood from "Kiev Street" to "Kyiv Street." Now, a special blue-and-yellow street sign marks the site with the colors of Ukraine's flag.

The name change brings the street in line with Ukraine’s official English spelling for its capital city, rather than using an older version with Russian origins.

Richard Janowicz, the pastor for the nearby Nativity Ukrainian Catholic Church, said the change was particularly important to the local community following the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said historically, the U.S.S.R repressed the Ukrainian language.

"It seems like a small thing just to have a street name changed," said Janowicz. “But for the Ukrainians in the community, it's been a real boost in confidence, and a boost in their understanding that people do recognize the need for Ukrainian identity.”

Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The Nativity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Springfield is located just blocks from Kyiv Street.

Janowicz said a developer had constructed the first house in this subdivision in hopes of building a Ukrainian community to the area. Next to Kyiv Street, adjoining Poltava Street also pays tribute to one of Ukraine's major cities.

Today, Janowicz said the Nativity Ukrainian Catholic Church sees around 100 people for worship each Sunday.

He said there were already Ukrainian families living in Eugene and Springfield in the early 1900s. He said there’ve been further waves of immigration following World War II, the fall of the Soviet Union, and recently with the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Politics & Government SpringfieldUkraineRussia
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
