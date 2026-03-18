Upcoming collaboration between Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus and Portland Gay Men’s Chorus will reflect on LGBTQ+ legacy

An upcoming concert series in Eugene and Beaverton will explore themes of LGBTQ+ legacy, courage and resilience.

The Legacies concerts are a collaboration between the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus and the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, and will showcase LGBTQ+ history through song.

Gay Men’s Choruses have been an important part of the LGBTQ+ community since the 1970s. These choruses, including the Eugene and Portland Gay Men’s Choruses, are a part of GALA, the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses.

The upcoming concerts will feature works commissioned by GALA choirs throughout the association’s history.

Sam Sappington joined the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus when it was founded in 2018. He and his husband had been a part of various gay choruses over the years, and were excited to see one starting in Eugene.

“And one of the things my husband always used to say, his name was Clark, but he always used to say singing in a gay choir was his favorite form of political activism,” said Sappington. “And I would have to wholeheartedly agree with that comment, to be honest.”

Sappington said he believes in the impact GALA Choruses have made for the LGBTQ+ community, both as a positive gathering space and as a vehicle for activism.

“And one of their mottos has always been, you know, touching hearts and changing minds through song and music and a powerful message,” said Sappington.

Braeden Ayres, the Artistic Director of the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, said he’s looking forward to performing a concert that explores the history of the chorus, which dates to 1980.

“So many people don't know how long we have been around. They don't understand the importance of the music that we make and the community that we form,” said Ayres. “So just the opportunity to be fully seen and give people an opportunity to understand who we are and why we do what we do is very empowering.”

Evan Miles, the founding Artistic Director of the Eugene Gay Men's Chorus, said he’s been waiting for the right moment to have the chorus perform a concert program like this.

“I really wanted to wait until we were able to do this legacy music with another chorus that was around during those times and sang this music when it was initially released, because I wanted to give my singers the opportunity to really plug into that experience and to feel what it's like to sing with a really big chorus on this really powerful music,” said Miles.

Miles said bringing the Portland and Eugene choruses together amplifies these stories of LGBTQ+ history and honors the generations of singers who came before. He hopes Legacies will serve as a living archive that will carry this history forward to the current community.

Macy Moore / KLCC Evan Miles conducting a rehearsal for the Eugene Gay Men's Chorus, March 5, 2026.

The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus prides itself on including anyone who supports their mission regardless of age, identity, or background. Anyone who can sing in a tenor or bass range is able to join.

Roux Van Dyke is a newer member of the chorus who joined after moving from Portland to Eugene. He found the choir through Eugene Pride, and said the diversity in this community makes it easy to be himself.

“I love being around all different kinds of people with different experiences,” said Van Dyke. “It's where I learn the most about myself, so I think it's really important that it is so diverse in that way.”

Van Dyke isn’t the only member who found their community in the chorus.

The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus collaborative pianist Bruce Haines said he often did not feel welcome in LGBTQ+ community spaces. Haines joined the chorus six years ago after retiring in Eugene, and he can’t believe how welcoming it is.

“I didn't think that people like you existed. I said, you're just who you are and you're just natural and you're so kind and you're so welcoming and I'm so used to so much negativity that I've avoided gay company most of my life until the last six years. And now that I found them, they've become what I call chosen family,” said Haines.

Haines said he was first interested in the chorus for the quality of music performed, but now he’s here for the people.

“It's a beautiful marriage of artistic, creative accomplishment and chosen family and working with and creating art with people that I just love,” said Haines.

The Legacies concert will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday March 21 at the First United Methodist Church in Eugene. Two more performances will take place at 8:00 p.m. on March 28 and 3:00 p.m. on March 29 at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.