The Lavender Network opens first permanent LGBTQ community center in Lane County

The Lavender Network is an LGBTQ collaborative resource hub and community space.

It was previously operating out of a rented space in northwest Eugene. With the purchase of the new building by the HIV Alliance, a founding organization of The Lavender Network, the center now has a building near downtown Eugene that can permanently house its resources.

HIV Alliance Executive Director Renee Yandel said that the goal of the new center is to create a purpose-built space that is welcoming for the LGBTQ community.

“Though Eugene is known as a largely accepting city for LGBTQ folks, there's a difference between being accepted and being welcomed. And this space is really to be welcoming to the LGBTQ community, specifically designed for meeting their needs,” said Yandel.

The center houses four partner organizations outside of the HIV Alliance, including Transponder, Queer Eugene, Eugene Pride and Authentic Movement Project. These organizations provide resources like the Queer Eugene clothing closet and Authentic Movement Project community dance classes.

Several new organizations have also begun providing services in the new center. These include Transition Health, an LGBTQ focused medical provider, and Open Adoption and Family Services, an abortion, adoption, and parenting support program.

Yandel said she hopes the variety of resources available in one space will make receiving support more accessible.

“I know one of the challenges people can have is, you know, well maybe I need some clothes, I could use some help with food, but I really need to see a provider also, and I haven't gotten an HIV test in three years. You can do all that in one space,” said Yandel.

The Lavender Network is now open for drop-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1590 Willamette St. in Eugene.