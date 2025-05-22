© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Truck spill snarls traffic in downtown Eugene

KLCC
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:45 PM PDT
Eugene Springfield Fire said no one was injured when a truck spilled its load on the on-ramp to I-105 in downtown Eugene.
Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Fire said no one was injured when a truck spilled its load on the on-ramp to I-105 in downtown Eugene.

UPDATE: At 8:15 p.m., ODOT announced that the ramp to I-105 had re-opened.

Original story:

Eugene Springfield Fire asked drivers to avoid the area of 7th and Washington Thursday afternoon, after a semi-truck spilled a load of scrap metal.

The incident resulted in mangled metal, including a partially-crushed car, being dumped over a railing onto Washington Street. The truck itself is on the on-ramp to I-105.

Fire crews were working to contain a hydraulic oil leak. There were no reported injuries.

Tags
News Briefs Eugene Springfield FireI-105