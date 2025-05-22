Truck spill snarls traffic in downtown Eugene

UPDATE: At 8:15 p.m., ODOT announced that the ramp to I-105 had re-opened.

Original story:

Eugene Springfield Fire asked drivers to avoid the area of 7th and Washington Thursday afternoon, after a semi-truck spilled a load of scrap metal.

The incident resulted in mangled metal, including a partially-crushed car, being dumped over a railing onto Washington Street. The truck itself is on the on-ramp to I-105.

Fire crews were working to contain a hydraulic oil leak. There were no reported injuries.

