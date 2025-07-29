© 2025 KLCC

I-5 northbound remains closed south of Eugene

KLCC
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:51 AM PDT

The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 remain closed about two miles south of the junction with Highway 58. ODOT said the closure is due to a crash at milepost 186, and that the closure could last several hours.

A detour is available on Highway 99, which runs parallel to I-5 in that area.

The southbound lanes were closed much of the morning, but re-opened around 11:15 a.m. ODOT said significant southbound delays remain as traffic passes the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes.

