Two-vehicle head-on crash in Eugene sends three to hospital

KLCC
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:20 PM PDT

A head on crash in Eugene Monday morning resulted in two children and an adult going to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just west of the entrance to Cascade Middle School on Barger.

A driver in an Audi heading west on Barger nearly struck a crossing guard and school children before hitting a pickup truck head-on. That truck was stopped in traffic. Police say the Audi driver may have suffered a medical incident.

Eastbound Barger was completely blocked for the emergency response.
