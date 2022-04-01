© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

In-person visits resume at Benton County jail

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM PDT
Benton Jail
File photo
/
Benton County Sheriff
In-person visits have resumed at the Benton County Jail, which is located in downtown Corvallis.

The Benton County Jail re-opened to in-person visits Friday after being off-limits for two years due to the pandemic. Inmates can still schedule visits over the phone, but those will count towards their weekly number of allowed visits.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department says visitors will not need to be masked or provide proof of vaccination.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us, and that includes our AIC population,” Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a press release. “While we have had success with our tablet virtual visit services, we look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the jail. As a result of the declining COVID-19 numbers, both in the jail and in the community, we have allowed visitors back into the Benton County Jail.”

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
