In-person visits resume at Benton County jail

The Benton County Jail re-opened to in-person visits Friday after being off-limits for two years due to the pandemic. Inmates can still schedule visits over the phone, but those will count towards their weekly number of allowed visits.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department says visitors will not need to be masked or provide proof of vaccination.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us, and that includes our AIC population,” Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall said in a press release. “While we have had success with our tablet virtual visit services, we look forward to returning to a sense of normalcy at the jail. As a result of the declining COVID-19 numbers, both in the jail and in the community, we have allowed visitors back into the Benton County Jail.”