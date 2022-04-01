Oregon DOJ seeks tips on violations of state sanctuary law

The Oregon Department of Justice has launched a hotline for people to report potential violations of the state’s sanctuary law.

Oregon’s sanctuary law prohibits law enforcement from asking about a person’s immigration status in most situations. It’s been on the books for more than 35 years and was recently expanded to ban most communication between state authorities and federal immigration agencies for the purpose of enforcing immigration laws.

Now, the Oregon Department of Justice says it will staff a hotline that allows people to report potential violations of the sanctuary law. Those could include state or local police attempting to enforce federal immigration law, or denying services or privileges based on a person’s immigration status to a person in custody.

“For the first time, any person in Oregon can report a sanctuary law violation to a hotline designed to support and meet our communities’ needs,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. “We intend to follow up on every single call and urge all Oregonians to be aware of and use this new resource.”

The hotline number is 844-924-7829 for English speakers, and 844-626-7276 for Spanish speakers, although the Department to Justice says interpretation services are available for more than 240 other languages.