Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Eugene and Springfield to hold fireworks turn-in events

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT
fireworks map
City of Eugene
Fireworks of any kind are currently prohibited in southern Eugene due to wildfire concerns.

People can turn in their illegal fireworks with no questions asked at events this weekend in Eugene and Springfield. Legal fireworks are currently for sale in Oregon, though their use in Eugene for Independence Day festivities is limited to July 3rd and 4th. (They're also permitted on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.)

Generally speaking, illegal fireworks in Oregon are those that fly into the air, explode, or travel more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground. Fireworks that do that are illegal to use in Oregon, even if purchased from a legal point of sale in another state.

A ban on all fireworks in Eugene’s south hills remains in effect, due to wildfire concerns. The ban includes fireworks that are otherwise legal to use in Oregon.

The fireworks amnesty events are this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a-m until 4 p-m at the Emergency Services Training Center at 1705 W. 2nd Avenue in Eugene, and the Eugene Springfield Fire Station 3 at 1225 28th Street in Springfield.

