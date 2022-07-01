© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Officials on the lookout for impaired boaters during holiday weekend

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
Boats_BB.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
When it comes to impairment, Oregon's boating laws apply to both motorized and non-motorized vessels.

A long summer weekend with good weather in the forecast means Oregonians will be flocking to the state’s rivers and lakes. Marine law enforcement officers say they’re planning extra patrols over the holiday to watch for impaired boat operators.

It’s part of a nationwide enforcement blitz called “Operation Dry Water.” Safety officials say alcohol is a leading factor in fatal boating accidents. Drugs, including prescription drugs, can also contribute to impairment.

Ashley Massey: “Because the waterways are more congested, especially during exciting, fun, long weekends, it’s even more important to have your wits about you and use good judgment and make sound choices,” said Ashley Massey of the Oregon State Marine Board.

Boating while impaired is a crime that can lead to jail time, fines and a suspension of boating privileges.

"It's super-important to just leave the alcohol and substances on shore," said Massey. "It's hard enough to operate in our waters when you are completely sober, because a lot of skill is necessary, especially on area rivers."

Tags

Crime, Law & Justice boatingIndependence DayOregon Marine BoardBUI's
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman