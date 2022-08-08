© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Benton County Commissioners vote to add District Attorney’s office to new courthouse project

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
benton_courthouse.jpg
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The historic Benton County courthouse in downtown Corvallis is set to be replaced with a modern facility by 2025.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Friday to add the District Attorney’s office to the upcoming construction of a new county courthouse. The decision adds another $8 million dollars to the cost of the project.

Nick Kurth is Benton County’s Justice System Improvement Program Manager. He told commissioners the efficiency gained by having the D-A in the same building as the courthouse will offset the extra up-front cost.

“The real costs aren’t the bricks and mortar, but the cost of doing business year after year after year," said Kurth. "So the more efficient that we are, the greater the savings will be for the county and for the public.”

The new facilities are set to open in 2025, replacing Benton County’s historic courthouse in downtown Corvallis. County leaders are still negotiating with the owners of the property where they’d like to build the new courthouse, but have said they’ll use eminent domain to acquire it if needed.

Tags

Crime, Law & Justice Benton CountyBenton County CommissionersBenton County courthouse
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content