Magazine capacity limit of Oregon’s gun measure goes forward, stay granted on permitting portion

A federal judge has ruled a ban on high capacity magazines in Oregon can take effect Thursday as planned.

U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut said the plaintiffs suing to block the law from taking effect did not present sufficient evidence to show they were entitled to “the extraordinary relief they seek.”

“Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate that they will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if this Court does not block Measure 114 from taking effect on December 8, 2022,” Immergut wrote in her decision.

The gun rights group Oregon Firearms Federation, three sheriffs and two gun store owners sued the state claiming the new law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The group was seeking to block it from taking effect Dec. 8.

The new law bans high capacity magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Immgergut also denied a temporary restraining order blocking a separate provision requiring a permit to purchase a firearm from taking effect. But she did grant a Sunday night request from the state to postpone the permit requirement until state agencies can fully implement the new system.

“In light of the difficulty the State has conceded in terms of implementation of the permitting provisions at this stage, implementation of those permitting provisions is stayed for thirty days,” Immergut wrote in her order.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting.