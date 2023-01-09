Ghost Herd podcast details story of family, fraud, land and power in the American West

Cody Easterday, a powerful rancher in Washington State, is the man at the heart of one of the largest cases of agricultural fraud in U.S. history. Easterday invented a “ghost herd” of 265,000 cattle that only existed on paper, swindling companies out of nearly a quarter billion dollars.

Award-winning public radio correspondent Anna King has been following the case of Cody Easterday and his crime’s impact on a tight-knit rural community since the story first broke in early 2021. Anna is considered the reporter on this case. As the host of Ghost Herd, a podcast from KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio and Northwest Public Broadcasting, she brings listeners fascinating details of the case and an insider’s look at the complex realities of big agriculture.

Anna King sat down with KLCC’s Love Cross to talk about Ghost Herd, debuting January 10, 2023.

Listen to the trailer here.

