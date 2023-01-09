© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Crime, Law & Justice

Ghost Herd podcast details story of family, fraud, land and power in the American West

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM PST
Ghost Herd Logo.png

Cody Easterday, a powerful rancher in Washington State, is the man at the heart of one of the largest cases of agricultural fraud in U.S. history. Easterday invented a “ghost herd” of 265,000 cattle that only existed on paper, swindling companies out of nearly a quarter billion dollars.

Award-winning public radio correspondent Anna King has been following the case of Cody Easterday and his crime’s impact on a tight-knit rural community since the story first broke in early 2021. Anna is considered the reporter on this case. As the host of Ghost Herd, a podcast from KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio and Northwest Public Broadcasting, she brings listeners fascinating details of the case and an insider’s look at the complex realities of big agriculture.

Anna King sat down with KLCC’s Love Cross to talk about Ghost Herd, debuting January 10, 2023.

Listen to the trailer here.

Cody Easterday
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
