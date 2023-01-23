Dogs returned after someone steals van, four show dogs from hotel near Portland

Someone stole a van containing four show dogs in a hotel parking lot in the Hayden Island neighborhood of Portland on Saturday morning. The dogs were later found and returned to their owners, according to a police press release on Sunday.

In a press release, Portland police say the van was briefly left running when someone hopped into it and drove away. Four terriers were in crates in the van, which had been located at a hotel in the 12200 block of North Jantzen Drive.

The dogs’ owners were visiting from King County, Washington, for the Rose City Class Winter Dog Show at the Portland Expo Center.

On Sunday morning, Police updated the case, saying the dogs had been safely returned to their owners.

“An alert community member in Vancouver, Washington located the dogs in the van after he found it abandoned on the road. PPB assisted with the return of the dogs to Portland.”

