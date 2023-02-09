Man in mental crisis dead after Albany police shooting

A man is dead after Albany police officers shot at him. The officers were initially responding to a requested welfare check on a man reported to be suicidal, at a residence in southwest Albany on Wednesday morning. The Albany Police Department said the man was armed and inside his vehicle.

Albany police, with the assistance of Linn County sheriff’s deputies, attempted to contact the man in his vehicle. His family members were already nearby. Police said a trained crisis negotiator was en route to the location.

Officers and deputies said they attempted to calm the situation from a distance and asked the man to drop his weapon. According to the Albany Police Department, officers and witnesses saw the man move the pistol to his head and back down to his side.

The police department reports the man pointed his weapon at officers, and that is when two Albany Police Officers fired their weapons.

The department did not say the man fired his weapon.

Officers said they immediately moved to provide first aid, but the man was found deceased near his handgun. His family members and bystanders were uninjured, and no officers were reported to have been harmed.

The Albany Police Department did not release the victim’s name. They also did not specify if the Albany police officers’ shots struck the victim.

All of the officers involved have been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

The Corvallis Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting in conjunction with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Linn/Benton Major Crimes Team.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

