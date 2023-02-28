© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Roseburg police officer kills man accused of stabbing at warming shelter

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST
Roseburg Senior Center
Roseburgseniorcenter.org

A police officer shot and killed a man at a temporary warming shelter in Roseburg just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had been staying at the warming shelter in the Roseburg Senior Center when he stabbed several people.
A responding Roseburg police officer used non-lethal force to de-escalate the situation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. But the man didn’t comply with the officer’s orders.

The officer then shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld during the investigation. The officer was put on administrative leave.
Police have not yet specified how many people were stabbed or the extent of their injuries.

Find the Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release here.

KLCC's Karen Richards contributed to this story.

