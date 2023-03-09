Bend Police seek tips regarding man arrested for rape after meeting woman on Tinder

A Bend man is in the Deschutes County jail, charged with rape, sodomy, and strangulation.

Bend Police arrested 22-year old Hutson Aidan Naylor yesterday. His charges stem from his interactions with an 18-year old he met on Tinder, who contacted police to report the rape.

Investigators learned Naylor was accused of similar incidents in the Eugene area, but never charged with a crime.

Bend Police want to speak to anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other online dating apps.

His Tinder profile username is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.”

Anyone with information can contact Bend’s non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case #2023-00011636.