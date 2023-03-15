Documents tell story of Cottage Grove police turmoil

We’re learning more about last year’s sudden resignation of two high-ranking police officers in Cottage Grove.

At the time, city officials offered no explanations for why Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner stepped down.

After a lengthy public records battle, The Chronicle–a paper that serves the Cottage Grove area–obtained documents that detail the circumstances behind the shake-up.

The paper detailed the information in an article written by Ryleigh Norgrove.

Norgrove spoke with KLCC's Love Cross about her investigation. You can listen to the conversation using the audio player at the top of this article.