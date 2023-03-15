Double duty: Coburg Police Chief will also serve as interim Junction City Police Chief

The City of Coburg has agreed to allow its police chief to take a second job as the interim police chief for Junction City.

The Junction City police chief announced his retirement about a week ago, and there was no succession plan. Coburg’s chief, Larry Larson, said he lives in Junction City, and has worked in its police department. He believes that’s why they contacted him.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday night, Coburg City Administrator Anne Heath said the arrangement is not ideal.

“Is it a good idea to let your chief go?" she asked. "Nobody’s going to say yes to that."

Heath said it was a decision that required input from elected officials.

"That’s why I wanted this to come to city council," she said. "I told Junction City that this is a city council decision and they have to make it in the best interest of our community … but agencies do support one another.”

The Council voted 3-1 to allow Larson to work three 10-hour shifts in Coburg and up to 20 hours a week in Junction City through June 30. Council Member John Fox voted no, agreeing with sentiments shared in a letter from Coburg Fire Chief Chad Minter that resources are already spread thin.

In the letter, submitted as public testimony to the council, Minter questioned the circumstances behind the resignation of Junction City's chief.

"Usually there is a reason for a sudden departure or retirement that has no successor planning; you are likely stepping into a bad situation," he wote. "Something here should raise a big red flag for you!”

Minter reminded council members that Coburg's police department is one of the smallest in all of Lane County.

"If someone needs to help, maybe it shouldn’t take away from our needs here in Coburg,” he wrote.

Councilors were told Larson could give 24 hours notice at the Junction City job at any point, should Coburg struggle with his absence. Larson also noted his duties in Junction City will only be administrative, and he doesn’t think he will be missed for the 10 hours per week he will forego in Coburg.

