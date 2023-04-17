© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Crime, Law & Justice

Lane County voters to decide whether to renew jail levy

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 17, 2023 at 6:03 AM PDT
A sign outside the Lane County jail. The sign reads "Lane County Adult Corrections. Richard K. Sherman Defendant & Offender Management Center."
Elizabeth Gabriel
/
KLCC News
The levy would fund beds at the Lane County Jail in downtown Eugene.

Lane County voters will decide next month whether to renew a levy that helps pay for beds at the county jail.

The five-year spending measure will cost the median household around $118 per year. The levy rate would remain the same as it was when it was first approved by voters in 2013. It was renewed by a wide margin in 2018.

Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold said during a Friday forum at the City Club of Eugene that if the levy fails, it would mean significant cuts to his department’s ability to house inmates.

“It has the potential to impact delivery of other county services as well," said Harrold. "The commissioners would have to have a conversation about how to reconfigure and prioritize the limited general fund budget.”

The levy does have opposition.

Jacob Trewe of the group “Healing Not Handcuffs” said at the forum that the money should instead be dedicated to community-based mental health and restorative justice programs.

“I don’t think a clearer message could be sent to the county commissioners that there’s not hunger for just jail funding but for something else in the community, than to say ‘no,’” he said.

The forum will air in its entirety on Monday at 7 p.m. on KLCC.

Crime, Law & Justice May 2023 electionLane County JailSheriff Cliff HarroldCity Club of Eugene
