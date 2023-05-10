South Eugene High School evacuated again after second threat in a week

For the second time in a week, students and staff at South Eugene High School have been evacuated following a telephoned threat.

According to a news release from the Eugene Police Department, a caller made a bomb threat at 9:32 this morning. Four minutes later, a separate call came from a "person who sounded male." Police said the caller claimed to be "at the school in a bathroom with a shotgun and handgun."

The school was initially placed into lockdown. Police said they "completed initial clearing of the building" by 10:17 a.m. and then the students and staff were evacuated. No evacuation point was announced, but photos taken by a SEHS student on the scene showed students congregating on the school's athletic fields.

It follows a similar threat and evacuation made to the school exactly one week prior on May 3. No injuries were reported in that situation.

The new threat comes the same day that police in Marion County advised the public to avoid Jefferson High School in the town of Jefferson due to "an active threat investigation." No injuries were reported.

And it comes one day after schools in rural Mapleton were placed on lockdown after students reported seeing an armed individual on the edge of campus and reported hearing a gunshot after the individual walked into the nearby woods. No students were injured, and the Lane County Sheriff's Department said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

UPDATE: Classes are officially canceled for the rest of the day. Students needing transportation home will be taken to Kidsports, 2054 Amazon Parkway.