Albany, like Corvallis, is troubled by tree vandals

The City of Albany has seen damage to a maple tree similar to the vandalism in Corvallis earlier this year.

A volunteer at Albany’s Takena Park first noticed the scars where four large burls were cut from a mature big leaf maple, about a third of a mile down a trail along the Willamette River.

Burls are knobby growths prized by woodworkers for their grain patterns.

The City of Albany’s forester, Jay Sharpe, said the injury puts enormous stress on the tree. He said the maple had three main stems, one of which had already died.

“I think it’s pretty likely that the stem that was vandalized will die," he told KLCC, "but best case scenario, maybe that one that wasn’t cut will remain standing.”

Sharpe estimated the damage to the tree at $9,200.

The city said anyone who hears chainsaws in a public park after 3 pm should call the police non-emergency line at 541-917-7680.

