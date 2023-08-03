© 2023 KLCC

Crime, Law & Justice

Albany, like Corvallis, is troubled by tree vandals

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT
The trunk of a large tree, with two large rounded scars from recent cuts
City of Albany
Forester Jay Sharpe said volunteers and others are patrolling Albany parks, to be sure this kind of vandalism doesn't happen again.

The City of Albany has seen damage to a maple tree similar to the vandalism in Corvallis earlier this year.

A volunteer at Albany’s Takena Park first noticed the scars where four large burls were cut from a mature big leaf maple, about a third of a mile down a trail along the Willamette River.

Burls are knobby growths prized by woodworkers for their grain patterns.

The City of Albany’s forester, Jay Sharpe, said the injury puts enormous stress on the tree. He said the maple had three main stems, one of which had already died.

“I think it’s pretty likely that the stem that was vandalized will die," he told KLCC, "but best case scenario, maybe that one that wasn’t cut will remain standing.”

Sharpe estimated the damage to the tree at $9,200.

The city said anyone who hears chainsaws in a public park after 3 pm should call the police non-emergency line at 541-917-7680.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015.
