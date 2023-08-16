Our Children’s Trust on historic win in Montana climate change case and federal challenge

Our Children’s Trust got its first definitive win in court this week in one of the many climate change lawsuits it’s filed in state courts and federal jurisdictions all over the country. The group was challenging a law involving carbon emissions in Montana on the grounds that it violated environmental protections enshrined in the state’s own constitution. And while Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen called the ruling “absurd” and promised to appeal, the case’s significance cannot be overstated. It’s the first OCT case to be allowed to go to trial, be litigated and have the judgment favor the plaintiffs.

The best known challenge to the country’s fossil fuel energy system is Juliana v. U.S., named for the lead plaintiff in Eugene, where the group is based. The case has been held up with legal maneuvering for eight years. A ruling in June cleared the way for the case to go finally go to trial, but the U.S. government is trying to prevent it from moving forward. Our Children’s Trust managing attorney Mat dos Santos joins us to share more about the recent win in Montana, the ongoing strategy in the federal challenge and other cases that are making their way through state court systems.

