Correctional officer at Oregon women’s prison charged with sexual misconduct

A long-time correctional officer at Oregon’s troubled women’s prison faces charges of sexual misconduct.

Sgt. Levi David Gray faces two felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two misdemeanor counts of official misconduct for acts prosecutors say occurred while he worked at the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville.

According to the indictment, Gray engaged “in oral sexual intercourse” and also touched the person in custody, who is only identified in court documents by their initials.

Last month, a former nurse at Coffee Creek was convicted of sexual abuse. A recent legislative report also found the prison is systemically failing women in custody.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Gray, 47, earlier this month, according to court records. Grand jurors heard testimony from the person who says they were abused, a state trooper, another corrections officer and another adult in custody, records show. Sexual relationships between staff and correctional officers in prisons and jails are prohibited because of the power dynamic.

Oregon State Police arrested Gray on Tuesday. He was released Wednesday from the Washington County Jail after posting bail. According to state law enforcement records, Gray has been on leave since May 24. In court records, prosecutors say the sexual misconduct occurred on or around May 23.

The Department of Corrections hired Gray in 2010, state law enforcement records show. He began working at Coffee Creek in 2012 as a correctional officer. He was promoted in 2012 to corporal and again in 2013 to sergeant, records show.

Gray’s defense attorney, the Washington County District Attorney, and a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Corrections all declined to comment.

The Oregon State Police made a public appeal for witnesses, other victims or anyone with information about the case to reach out.

