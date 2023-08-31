© 2023 KLCC

Springfield officer struck by gunfire

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:48 PM PDT
Springfield Police said one officer was stuck by a bullet and another was stuck by fragments.

The Springfield Police Department said one of its officers was struck by a bullet fired by a suspect Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded after 911 dispatchers received a call about an adult male acting erratically. Police said the suspect retreated inside a house and opened fire at officers about 30 minutes later.

One officer was hit and was taken to a local hospital. Police said the officer is in stable condition.

A second officer was struck by fragments resulting from the shots, and was taken to a hospital to receive care. A press release from Springfield Police did not give additional details about the second officer's condition.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody about 90 minutes later without further incident. No additional information about the suspect was released.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
