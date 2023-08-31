Springfield officer struck by gunfire

The Springfield Police Department said one of its officers was struck by a bullet fired by a suspect Thursday morning.

The situation unfolded after 911 dispatchers received a call about an adult male acting erratically. Police said the suspect retreated inside a house and opened fire at officers about 30 minutes later.

One officer was hit and was taken to a local hospital. Police said the officer is in stable condition.

A second officer was struck by fragments resulting from the shots, and was taken to a hospital to receive care. A press release from Springfield Police did not give additional details about the second officer's condition.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody about 90 minutes later without further incident. No additional information about the suspect was released.