© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene Police seeking murder suspect in 7-11 shooting

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT
Eugene Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Wednesday.

Eugene Police are seeking the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last week near the University of Oregon campus.

Officers responded early Saturday to a shooting at a 7-11 store on East Patterson and Broadway. An employee at the store was hospitalized and has since died.

On Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephen Anthony Forrest. Officials said the case is being treated as a murder investigation.

Police are now looking for Jaisi Tavin Savath, a resident of Springfield. They said he is 22-years-old and 6-feet tall, with black hair, a thin build and light olive complexion.

Police said the suspect could be armed, and anyone who sees Savath should call 911. They said he is not associated with any vehicle at this time.

Those with information on Savath's whereabouts are encouraged to call EPD Detective Cliff Sites at 541-682-5147.

Savath
Eugene Police Department
Surveillance photos of the suspect in the 7-11 on Saturday, released by Eugene Police.

Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene Police Departmentshootingscrimemurder
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk