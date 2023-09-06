Eugene Police seeking murder suspect in 7-11 shooting

Eugene Police are seeking the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last week near the University of Oregon campus.

Officers responded early Saturday to a shooting at a 7-11 store on East Patterson and Broadway. An employee at the store was hospitalized and has since died.

On Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephen Anthony Forrest. Officials said the case is being treated as a murder investigation.

Police are now looking for Jaisi Tavin Savath, a resident of Springfield. They said he is 22-years-old and 6-feet tall, with black hair, a thin build and light olive complexion.

Police said the suspect could be armed, and anyone who sees Savath should call 911. They said he is not associated with any vehicle at this time.

Those with information on Savath's whereabouts are encouraged to call EPD Detective Cliff Sites at 541-682-5147.