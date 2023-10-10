State troopers start extra patrols in downtown Portland to help police fight fentanyl use, crime

Several Oregon State troopers joined Portland police last week on an enhanced bike patrol around downtown.

The added presence is part of an effort to reduce drug use and crime in the area.

It also comes a week after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she was sending troopers to Portland to help fight fentanyl dealing in the city. Kotek’s announcement came on the heels of a request from Mayor Ted Wheeler for help. The governor implied the help would be behind-the-scenes detective work, but it appears at least some of the help will be out front and on two wheels.

In August, Kotek announced a massive task force aimed to revitalize Portland’s downtown and inner eastside. That announcement prompted Wheeler to issue a series of requests, including nearly 100 state troopers to bolster the city’s law enforcement presence. Kotek said last week she could not send that many troopers to Portland, but suggested some assistance was warranted.

Bike officer David Baer appreciates the help and said their main concern is fentanyl dealing and the guns associated with the trade.

“We’re also looking for stolen cars that are in the area. We’re looking for no-plated vehicles. We’re looking for wanted persons from burglaries and robberies. Major crimes and homicide, they have people they’re looking for that are on our list,” Baer said.

Baer said that for a number of troopers, this is the first time they have patrolled on a bike so they’re training on the job.

“Having more than four officers to do high-visibility enforcement and just be out in the community, in uniform, being that visible crime deterrent, just really helps our capacity out,” he said.

So far, four state troopers have been added to the bike patrol rotation. It’s not clear how long they will be assigned or if more troopers are coming.

Rex Tanberg, the cashier at Pete’s Market in downtown, said he’s seen less open-air drug use over the last year, thanks to a bigger police presence. He thinks adding troopers can only help, “It’s a good thing because it lets them know that (drug users) just can’t get away with breaking windows, spray painting and all the things that come with drug use.”

The hope is the extra cops will reduce criminal activity through added enforcement and high visibility.

