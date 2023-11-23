© 2023 KLCC

Oregon financial regulators say look out for holiday season scams

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published November 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM PST
A photo of gift cards in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 21, 2023. The state is warning that scammers like to get paid by gift cards.
Kristian Foden-Vencil
A photo of gift cards in Portland, Ore. on Nov. 21, 2023. The state is warning that scammers like to get paid by gift cards.

As the holiday season arrives, the state is warning people to be aware of financial scams, particularly those involving gift cards.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation said scammers will tell you one of several stories. For example, they might claim that they’re from the government, and you owe taxes; that they’re with a tech support service, and you need to fix your computer; or that you’ve won a prize, but must send money to receive it.

One particular red flag is if the person on the other end of the phone asks to be paid using a gift card, a money transfer or cryptocurrency.

Financial division spokesperson Jason Horton said scammers might even use a voice generated by artificial intelligence to sound like a friend in trouble.

“Senior citizens are getting scammed by these more technologically advanced schemes,” Horton said.

The financial division has several useful rules of thumb, including: Don’t answer unknown numbers. Don’t give personal information to an unsolicited caller. Resist pressure to act immediately.

And be skeptical, sometimes a deal is simply too good to be true.

Experts say that if you are worried about a scam, hang up and use your usual way to contact the family member, bank or government agency the caller claimed to represent.

“Nobody is going to call you and ask for a payment card,” Horton said. “If they say they’re from the government or a utility company, and they’re saying to go buy a gift card and give them the PIN, it’s a scam.”

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation can help those who’ve fallen victim to a scam at 1-888-877-4894 or dfr.financialserviceshelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a veteran journalist/producer working for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He started as a cub reporter for newspapers in London, England in 1988. Then in 1991 he moved to Oregon and started freelancing. His work has appeared in publications as varied as The Oregonian, the BBC, the Salem Statesman Journal, Willamette Week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR and the Voice of America. Kristian has won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. He was embedded with the Oregon National Guard in Iraq in 2004 and now specializes in business, law, health and politics.
