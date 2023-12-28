© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Oregon law requires data brokers register before selling consumers' personal information

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published December 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST
A person works on a computer.
Christin Hume
/
Unsplash
Data brokers collect personal or professional data and sell that information to third parties. Oregon recently passed a law requiring all data brokers register with the state before mining, licensing or selling the personal information of consumers.

Starting in 2024, all data brokers operating in Oregon must register to legally collect, license or sell personal information.

Data brokers are companies that collect personal or professional information and sell it to third parties. Many people don’t know these companies exist, but data brokerage has become a lucrative industry. And some brokers can be very insensitive about sensitive data.

There is no federal regulation protection for consumers from information brokers. But in Oregon, a new law requires that data brokers register with the Department of Consumer and Business Services, starting in 2024.

With the passage of House Bill 2052, lawmakers sought to provide consumers with ways to take action to limit how their personal information is used. Uses of concern include publicizing victim information, using personal data for discrimination and targeting the elderly. The bill passed with broad, bipartisan support in both chambers.

DCBS emphasizes the importance of complying with the new regulatory requirements. The agency warns that failure to do so could result in fines or barring the data broker from operating in Oregon.

There is more information on the mandatory registration process and requirements at the Division of Financial Regulation website.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice big data2023 Oregon LegislatureOregon Department of Consumer and Business Services
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert