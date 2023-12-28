New Oregon law requires data brokers register before selling consumers' personal information

Starting in 2024, all data brokers operating in Oregon must register to legally collect, license or sell personal information.

Data brokers are companies that collect personal or professional information and sell it to third parties. Many people don’t know these companies exist, but data brokerage has become a lucrative industry. And some brokers can be very insensitive about sensitive data.

There is no federal regulation protection for consumers from information brokers. But in Oregon, a new law requires that data brokers register with the Department of Consumer and Business Services, starting in 2024.

With the passage of House Bill 2052, lawmakers sought to provide consumers with ways to take action to limit how their personal information is used. Uses of concern include publicizing victim information, using personal data for discrimination and targeting the elderly. The bill passed with broad, bipartisan support in both chambers.

DCBS emphasizes the importance of complying with the new regulatory requirements. The agency warns that failure to do so could result in fines or barring the data broker from operating in Oregon.

There is more information on the mandatory registration process and requirements at the Division of Financial Regulation website.

