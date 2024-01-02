© 2024 KLCC

Eugene PD and FBI investigate threat directed at Churchill High

KLCC
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:31 AM PST
closeup of rock outside Churchill that shows the school mascot
Eugene 4J
Officials said the source of the threat originated from outside the state of Oregon.

Eugene Police are asking the public to stop calling 911 to report a threat directed at Churchill High School that was posted on the website Reddit.

The post indicated a threat to the high school for Jan. 2.

In a statement, EPD said they, along with the F-B-I, are actively investigating and that the source of the threat originated from outside the state of Oregon.

The 4J district is not in session Tuesday, as it is still winter break for students. Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Police say Central Lane 911 has been overwhelmed by calls reporting the original Reddit post.

Since investigators are aware, EPD asks the public only to call the Eugene Police Non-Emergency Line if they have direct or additional information.
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene School District 4JChurchill High School