Springfield to launch new drug court in hopes of reducing recidivism

Springfield will soon be getting a drug court to divert those with substance abuse issues who commit low-level crimes from jail to services.

Those arrested in Springfield for low-level, drug related crimes are more likely to end up in jail than in programs that connect them to treatment and services.

A new drug court established with the assistance of a $900,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant could change that.

Court program coordinator Erin Selvey said the goal is to address root causes that trap people in the criminal justice system.

“I'm very excited to have this opportunity to address some of those needs in our community,” she said, “and stop that revolving door of criminal behavior and get people reconnected.”

Springfield leaders hope the court, Springfield Municipal Adult Rehabilitation and Treatment Court, or SMART for short, will reduce overdose deaths and recidivism. According to the city, approximately 70 residents died from overdoses in 2021, and 64 died in 2022.

The new drug court will start reviewing cases in the next few weeks. Participants can refer themselves, or be referred through the legal system. They’ll be required to complete a program that includes behavioral health and substance abuse services, as well as other community resources.

This court will differ from other drug courts available in the county in that it is for misdemeanor crimes, and only people who have committed crimes in the city of Springfield are eligible.