UO and Eugene Police investigate drugging allegations against fraternities

Eugene Police are investigating an alleged incident involving a University of Oregon fraternity, which victims describe as a possible drugging.

In an interview with campus station KWVA, an unnamed student said she blacked out after consuming a small amount of alcohol at a Phi Delta Theta live-out last month.

The woman said an acquaintance handed the drinks to her and a friend, who also became unusually sick and nauseous. They now believe they were roofied.

“A lot of people know what they can handle with alcohol, and what a certain amount of alcohol does to you,” the other student told KWVA. “And both of us have never felt that way from however much it was."

According to reporting from the Daily Emerald Sunday, the Eugene Police Department has an open criminal investigation on the incident, which has been assigned to its Special Investigations Unit.

In an email to KLCC, EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin confirmed the existence of a police report, but declined to give further details, citing possible impacts on any potential cases.

Meanwhile, UO’s administration has placed Phi Delta Theta on interim suspension, alongside Theta Chi and Delta Sigma Phi, two other fraternities that it says face similar claims.

"The University of Oregon is conducting student conduct code investigations on individual UO students and recognized student organizations for situations reported that seriously threaten the health or safety of any person," university spokesperson Angela Seydel told KLCC by email.

In response to the allegations, UO's Interfraternity Council has suspended social events involving alcohol through April 15.