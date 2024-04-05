© 2024 KLCC

Man sentenced in killing of Eugene convenience store worker

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published April 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM PDT
Stephen Forrest, 32, was killed September 2.
Courtesy Photo
/
Amber Deyo
Stephen Forrest, 32, was fatally shot on September 2 while working at a 7-Eleven in downtown Eugene.

A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a convenience store employee.

Jaisi Tavin Savath, 22, shot and fatally wounded Stephen Forrest, 32, at a Eugene 7-Eleven on September 2 of last year.

According to a police affidavit, just before the shooting, there was an apparent dispute over a small purchase at the store that didn't go through.

Describing security camera footage, Eugene Police Department Detective Cliff Sites wrote that Savath became upset and flipped a card reader, and the victim seemingly deployed pepper spray as the perpetrator exited the building. The shots were fired from outside.

In Lane County Circuit Court this week, Savath was convicted of second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, along with a weapons possession charge he'd pled guilty to. As part of his sentencing Friday, he won't be allowed to seek parole for at least 25 years.

Last September, KLCC spoke with the victim's mother, Amber Deyo, to learn more about his life and his memory. She said her son Stephen was a beautiful but often misunderstood person who had dreams of building affordable housing.

Crime, Law & Justice shootingmurder victimsEugene Police Department
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk