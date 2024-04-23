UO failed to alert students of campus druggings in a timely manner

Records show that since the beginning of this year, there have been 9 druggings of University of Oregon students, and the university failed to alert students about what was happening, violating their own protocols. These incidents were potentially linked to fraternity parties. That’s according to a new story from Eugene Weekly. We’re joined by reporter Eliza Aronson, who is also a UO senior studying Journalism and Marine Biology.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.