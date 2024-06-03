© 2024 KLCC

More than 90 animals seized from Lane County property after owner found guilty of neglect

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:08 PM PDT
A horse seized from a property near Dorena in Lane County on June 3, 2024.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC news
A horse seized from a property near Dorena in Lane County on June 3, 2024.

More than 90 animals were seized from a South Lane County property Monday after their owner was found guilty of neglect.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge said the county seized parrots, guineafowl, chickens, dogs, a cat, goats, cattle and horses.

“We're seeing that across all of the animals that we've seized, many of them are undernourished and clearly underweight,” she said. “The horse, and mini-horses show signs of not having appropriate access to a farrier, their hooves are in desperate need of trimming and care. It's just clear that the animals have not been cared for in the way that they should have been."

The property owner, Tiffany Morris, is prohibited from owning animals for five years.

All the animals are being assessed by a veterinarian. The domestic animals have been taken to Greenhill Humane Society and those that can be safely adopted will be available once they are healthy.

The livestock will go to foster homes and the Willamette Horse Outreach Alliance for rehabilitation.
Lane County
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
