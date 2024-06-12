Police shoot and kill driver during Eugene traffic stop

The Oregon State Police said one of its troopers shot and killed a driver during a traffic stop in Eugene on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at the interchange between Beltline Highway and River Avenue around 4:30 p.m. A press release did not specify on which road the shooting occurred, but a traffic advisory from the Oregon Department of Transportation on Tuesday afternoon said the eastbound offramp from Beltline to River Avenue was "closed due to police activity."

The press release said officers initially used a Taser when the driver reached for a gun, but the Taser had no effect.

Police said the driver did not comply with verbal commands after obtaining the gun from the passenger side of the vehicle, at which point an officer fired his weapon. Officials said emergency medical aid was "immediately provided" but the driver was declared dead at the scene.

The press release did not contain any information about the driver, including their name, age, gender, or hometown. The officer was not identified, but the press release did specify that it was a male state trooper. The press release also did not give a reason for the initial traffic stop.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident and that the shooting is under investigation by the Lane County Inter-Agency Deadly Force Investigation Team, with the Lane County Sheriff's Office taking the lead role.