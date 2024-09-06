© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police shoot and kill man after long standoff in Lincoln City

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By OPB Staff
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:02 PM PDT
Firemen and police at work after dark on a residential street.
Oregon State Police
A North Lincoln Fire and Rescue truck outside a house that caught on a fire in Lincoln City, Ore. A suspect barricaded himself in the house early morning on Sept. 5, 2024, after shooting at Lincoln City police officers.

A man was shot and killed by police early Thursday morning after an hourslong standoff in Lincoln City of the Oregon Coast.

Lincoln City police say they contacted the man about a parking violation Wednesday afternoon — and he began shooting at them. He left the scene and officers called in Oregon State Police for assistance.

OSP dispatched a SWAT K-9 unit that found the man barricaded inside a home on Northwest Jetty Avenue, situated in the northern part of the city. The state police say they were later granted a search warrant to access the residence, where the suspect lived with multiple people.

In a press release, OSP say their negotiators tried multiple times to communicate with the man but he made verbal threats in response. After hours of negotiations, police say the suspect began shooting at police at 2:45 a.m. through windows from inside the house, and a fire broke out in the house “for unknown reasons.”

According to OSP, as the fire spread, the suspect climbed out onto the roof carrying a rifle and refused the police’s commands to drop it. Four members of the OSP SWAT team shot him. He then fell from the roof and died at the scene.

The police hasn’t released the man’s name and other personal information. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with other agencies including the Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department and OSP.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice LIncoln CityOregon State Policeshooting
OPB Staff
See stories by OPB Staff