Eugene to search for a new independent police auditor

Eugene’s independent police oversight office will soon have a new leader.

The Eugene Police Auditor’s office has investigated use of force and misconduct allegations for nearly two decades.

Those efforts have been led by Leia Pitcher for the past three years. In a letter to city council in July, she shared plans to pursue a position closer to family in Colorado. She recommended retired police auditor, Mark Gissiner, as a temporary replacement.

Those efforts have been led by Leia Pitcher for the past three years. In a letter to city council in July, she shared plans to pursue a position closer to family in Colorado. She recommended retired police auditor, Mark Gissiner, as a temporary replacement.

On Monday the city council voted to begin negotiations with Gissiner. Council Member Alan Zelenka said Gissiner already had a proven track record.

“He was probably, if not the best, among the best police auditors in the country,” Zelenka said.

Pitcher previously served as deputy police auditor under Gissiner, who led the office for more than a decade. During their meeting Monday, council members said they hoped he would lead the office while they searched for a permanent auditor.

In an email to KLCC, Pitcher praised her office’s staff, saying she was confident they would continue to provide robust oversight for the community. Her last day is Friday.