Eugene to search for a new independent police auditor

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:52 PM PDT
Eugene Police Department cruisers at EPD HQ.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene Police Department cruisers at EPD Headquarters. The Eugene Police Auditor's Office providers independent oversight of EPD employees.

Eugene’s independent police oversight office will soon have a new leader.

The Eugene Police Auditor’s office has investigated use of force and misconduct allegations for nearly two decades.

Those efforts have been led by Leia Pitcher for the past three years. In a letter to city council in July, she shared plans to pursue a position closer to family in Colorado. She recommended retired police auditor, Mark Gissiner, as a temporary replacement.

On Monday the city council voted to begin negotiations with Gissiner. Council Member Alan Zelenka said Gissiner already had a proven track record.

“He was probably, if not the best, among the best police auditors in the country,” Zelenka said.

Pitcher previously served as deputy police auditor under Gissiner, who led the office for more than a decade. During their meeting Monday, council members said they hoped he would lead the office while they searched for a permanent auditor.

In an email to KLCC, Pitcher praised her office’s staff, saying she was confident they would continue to provide robust oversight for the community. Her last day is Friday.
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene Police AuditorEugene
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
