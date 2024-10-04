Man convicted for 2022 Springfield double murder

A Lane County Jury has convicted a Springfield man on two counts of murder for an April 2022 stabbing.

Robin Joseph Roberts was accused of attacking two men with a knife in the Red Bird Mobile Home Park in Springfield, according to the Lane County District Attorney's Office. The victims were Joshua Vining and Richard Brumbach.

Roberts told police at the time that he had smoked methamphetamine and believed he was an undercover FBI agent.

According to the DA’s Office, Roberts pled guilty except for insanity, arguing he suffered from schizophrenia. The state argued Roberts had experienced temporary psychosis caused by drug use. The jury unanimously rejected the insanity plea and convicted Roberts on both counts of murder.

Roberts faces presumptive life sentences for both of the murder charges and will be sentenced later this month.

